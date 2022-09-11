Skip to main content
Monaco v Lyon | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Monaco v Lyon | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool transfer target Houssem Aouar in Ligue 1 action against former Red Takumi Minamino.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Monaco host Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday in Ligue 1 and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.

Reported Liverpool transfer target Houssem Aouar and former Red Takumi Minamino are likely to be in action.

Houssem Aouar
Takumi Minamino

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time:  11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Monday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect, and TV5 Monde.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Connect Canda, beIN Sports Canada, and TV5.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

International viewers can also stream the match on the Bet365 app.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Juventus
Match Coverage

Juventus v Salernitana | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Santiago Bernabeu
Match Coverage

Real Madrid v RCD Mallorca | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Jose Enrique Gives Verdict On Liverpool Signing Of Arthur Melo

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Quotes

'I Don't Think He's Got A Long-Term Future At Liverpool' - Pundit On Reds Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
VAR
Articles

Is VAR Exposing The Standard Of Officiating In The Premier League?

By Damon Carr
Neymar
Articles

Watch: Neymar Describes Qualities Of Messi, Ronaldo & Challenge Of Facing Van Dijk

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Jose Enrique Verdict On Van Dijk Red Card Decision In Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Three High-Profile Summer Signings Turned Down By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Revealed

By Neil Andrew