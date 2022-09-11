Monaco v Lyon | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

Monaco host Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday in Ligue 1 and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

As the Premier League takes a temporary pause, fans still looking for a football fix can find all the details for the match here.

Reported Liverpool transfer target Houssem Aouar and former Red Takumi Minamino are likely to be in action.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:45pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:15am IST (Monday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 4:45am AEST (Monday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect, and TV5 Monde.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Connect Canda, beIN Sports Canada, and TV5.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Voot Select.

In Australia, the game will be shown on beIN Sports 3 and beIN Sports Connect.

International viewers can also stream the match on the Bet365 app.

