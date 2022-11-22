Skip to main content
Morocco v Croatia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Morocco v Croatia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

All the key details as Liverpool target Luka Sucic and Croatia take on Morocco in Group F in Qatar on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool target Luka Sucic and former defender, Dejan Lovren, will be in action when Croatia take on Morocco in World Cup group F on Wednesday.

The Reds have been linked with RB Salzburg's talented midfielder over recent weeks as they look to refresh their flagging midfield options.

Luka Sucic

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 10:00am GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 5:00am ET

Pacific time:   2:00am PT

Central time:  4:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 3:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 8:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 11:00am (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can be streamed on the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

