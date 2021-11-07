Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'My God, I'm Not Your Puppy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Reporter

Author:

After Liverpool lost 3-2 at the London Stadium against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear he was not happy with the standard of the officiating.

The German highlighted two key decisions that he felt went against his team and believes both were pivotal in how the game would have panned out.

Did Ogbonna foul Alisson for the first goal?

The first complaint was in respect of whether Angelo Ogbonna fouled Alisson for the first goal.

Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live:

Read More

"We saw it back, Alisson wants to go for the ball, Angelo Ogbonna hits Alisson's arm with his arm, that's why Alisson's arm deflects the ball into the goal."

"There are countries where everyone would say that's a foul. The keeper must get help, otherwise in these situations everybody runs at the keeper because he must make sure he gets the ball. But he has no chance because, if he pushes, it's a penalty."

Alisson West Ham

'My God, I'm Not Your Puppy'

Liverpool's manager also went on to say that he felt Cresswell's challenge on his skipper Jordan Henderson was reckless and he should have been shown a red card.

When quizzed by the BBC Radio 5 Live reporter as to whether he thought the player should have seen red, Klopp was clearly irritated when he gave his response:

"My god, I'm not your puppy. Hopefully, you have an opinion yourself. All good."

It was a bad afternoon defensively for Klopp's team and they will need to put their first defeat for 26 games out of their systems when the Premier League returns after the international break.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

'My God, I'm Not Your Puppy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Reporter

just now
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

West Ham v Liverpool: 5 Things We Learned - Jurgen Klopp To Blame? Kostas Tsimikas Over Andy Robertson.. And More

29 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson Divock Origi Craig Pawson
Match Coverage

'Aaron Cresswell’s Challenge on Jordan Henderson Is Reckless' - Jurgen Klopp on the Red Card Situation Against West Ham

1 hour ago
Alisson West Ham
Match Coverage

‘Yes - It Is a Foul’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives His Opinion on Alisson's Own Goal in Liverpool V West Ham Game

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham's Aaron Cresswell Challenge on Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Fabinho Joel Matip West Ham
Match Coverage

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings

2 hours ago
Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Watch: Divock Origi Scores Stunner to Give Liverpool a Chance Against West Ham

2 hours ago
Kurt Zouma West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham's Kurt Zouma Makes It 3-1 Against Liverpool

2 hours ago