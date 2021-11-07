'My God, I'm Not Your Puppy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Reporter

After Liverpool lost 3-2 at the London Stadium against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear he was not happy with the standard of the officiating.

The German highlighted two key decisions that he felt went against his team and believes both were pivotal in how the game would have panned out.

Did Ogbonna foul Alisson for the first goal?

The first complaint was in respect of whether Angelo Ogbonna fouled Alisson for the first goal.

Klopp told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"We saw it back, Alisson wants to go for the ball, Angelo Ogbonna hits Alisson's arm with his arm, that's why Alisson's arm deflects the ball into the goal."

"There are countries where everyone would say that's a foul. The keeper must get help, otherwise in these situations everybody runs at the keeper because he must make sure he gets the ball. But he has no chance because, if he pushes, it's a penalty."

'My God, I'm Not Your Puppy'

Liverpool's manager also went on to say that he felt Cresswell's challenge on his skipper Jordan Henderson was reckless and he should have been shown a red card.

When quizzed by the BBC Radio 5 Live reporter as to whether he thought the player should have seen red, Klopp was clearly irritated when he gave his response:

"My god, I'm not your puppy. Hopefully, you have an opinion yourself. All good."

It was a bad afternoon defensively for Klopp's team and they will need to put their first defeat for 26 games out of their systems when the Premier League returns after the international break.

