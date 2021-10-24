Watch Naby Keita Score Liverpool's Opening Goal Against Manchester United
Liverpool have opened the scoring at Old Trafford early on today!
Naby Keita who had a mixed game against Atletico Madrid has scored the first goal of the game against Manchester United.
Manchester United's defence was cut wide open and Mohamed Salah picked up the ball on the counter attack.
He then slipped through Naby Keita who had an easy job of slotting the ball past a helpless David de Gea.
Hopefully Liverpool can keep this up and bag a few more goals today!
Watch the goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;
James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.
Manchester United Starting XI
David de Gea;
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw
Fred, Scott McTominay;
Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek
