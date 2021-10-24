    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch Naby Keita Score Liverpool's Opening Goal Against Manchester United

    Author:

    Liverpool have opened the scoring at Old Trafford early on today!

    Naby Keita who had a mixed game against Atletico Madrid has scored the first goal of the game against Manchester United.

    Manchester United's defence was cut wide open and Mohamed Salah picked up the ball on the counter attack.

    He then slipped through Naby Keita who had an easy job of slotting the ball past a helpless David de Gea.

    Hopefully Liverpool can keep this up and bag a few more goals today!

    Watch the goal here:

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota.

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Sadio Mane, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Manchester United Starting XI

    David de Gea;

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw

    Fred, Scott McTominay;

    Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford;

    Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Manchester United Subs

    Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Diogo Dalot, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek

    Read More Manchester United v Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Naby Keita
    Match Coverage

    Watch Naby Keita Score Liverpool's Opening Goal Against Manchester United

    51 seconds ago
    Fabinho
    Match Coverage

    Fabinho Injured and Not in the Squad for Manchester United V Liverpool Game

    40 minutes ago
    Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester United v Liverpool | Premier League

    1 hour ago
    Mason Greenwood Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Manchester United v Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Mason Greenwood

    4 hours ago
    Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Line-Up: Manchester United v Liverpool

    5 hours ago
    Raphinha from Leeds is a target for Liverpool
    Transfers

    'He Would Benefit From Transfer' - Brazil And Barcelona Legend Rivaldo On Liverpool Transfer Target Raphinha

    5 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker
    Match Coverage

    Stacks Of Stats: Manchester United v Liverpool

    5 hours ago
    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 14, 2009: We've won it five times... Liverpool's Fernando Torres reminds fans of his club's European pedigree as he celebrates scoring the equalising goal against Manchester United during the Premiership match at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
    Opinions

    Manchester United v Liverpool: Best Memories Of The Fixture At Old Trafford

    6 hours ago