Napoli 4-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings | UEFA Champions League

Alisson Becker - 3

What can he do? A couple of good saves but has let four goals in. Nothing else to say. Not his fault as a whole.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 1

Liverpool fans have put their neck on the line for Alexander-Arnold, something which he ain't reciprocating.

Another shocking performance from the right-back. Pushed off the ball like a tower of feathers hit by a wrecking ball.

Joe Gomez - 0

At fault for pretty much every chance Napoli had. Not good enough to start for Liverpool. Simple as that.

Virgil Van Dijk - 1

An unbelievable block by the Dutchman gives him a point, other than that, abysmal. Looking way too casual recently.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Andy Robertson - 2

Didn't get into the game, as he hasn't all season. Brought back in undeservedly for Kostas Tsimikas. Ran a bit.

Fabinho - 2

Did all he can in midfield by himself but is looking exhausted. Let down by the club when giving him a bunch of injury-bound players to play alongside.

James Milner - 0 (minus if possible)

What a waste. Waste of a squad place. Waste of time keeping him at this club. Waste of energy for me to write about him anymore.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Harvey Elliot - 3

Tried at least, unlike some. A youngster that is being heavily relied on which leaves him trying to do too much at times.

Luis Diaz - 6

Liverpool's only shining star. Constantly attacked Napoli's defence, causing them problems. A brilliantly taken goal and was unlucky not to add to it.

Mohamed Salah - 2

Missing again. At times came up with some decent moments, but nowhere near to what we are used to seeing from the Egyptian King. He needs to pick up his game and sharpish.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Roberto Firmino - 0

Favouritism. That's what it is. There is no way Roberto Fimirno should be in Liverpool's starting XI anymore after being rightly pushed back previously. Making up the numbers? I don't even think he did that.

SUB Thiago Alcantara - 5

Controlled the game, the first Liverpool player to do so. The damage was already done before he came on. Tried to create, just too late to have him playing.

SUB Joel Matip - 5

A decent showing from the defender. Nearly scored with a header, but like Thiago, couldn't impact the game enough.

IMAGO / Action Plus

SUB Diogo Jota - 4

Important minutes as he looks to come back to full fitness, but once again, not himself. He will return back to his best I'm sure.

SUB Darwin Nunez - 4

Should've started. A good bit of skill was ruined by trying to take the defender on again. The impossible task was given to him by Klopp with the game already out of sight.

SUB Arthur Melo - 5

Didn't have any time to show what he can do. A shot that led to a corner is all he did. Klopp misused him as he has for the majority of them.

Jurgen Klopp - 0

Stubborn. Favouritism. Anti-gegenpressing. Jurgen Klopp is losing some of the faith from the fans. Yes, he is massively let down by FSG, but he is continuously making mistake after mistake and not learning from it.

