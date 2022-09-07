Napoli v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A

Liverpool have made the trip to Italy to face Serie A leaders Napoli and we will bring you the details of the confirmed lineups as soon as they are announced.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool welcome back Thiago Alcantara to the squad after his hamstring injury picked up on the opening day of the season.

New signing Arthur Melo is also available and Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to give him his Reds debut.

Fabio Carvalho will miss the trip as he has failed to shake off the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson are still missing through injury.

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Napoli Team News

Reports on Monday suggested that Victor Osimhen is a doubt for the clash with Liverpool with a muscle problem he felt after the victory against Lazio at the weekend.

Hirving Lozano also left the pitch during the same match with a facial injury so remains a doubt. Spalletti will also be without Diego Demme.

