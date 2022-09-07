Napoli v Liverpool: Match Prediction

Liverpool’s start to the season hasn’t been the best but they have a chance to change things around in the club’s favourite competition, the Champions League.

The Reds travel to Serie A Leaders Napoli, hoping to go one better this year after losing to Real Madrid in last year's final.

An injury to Fabio Carvalho may see a return to the first team for James Milner and a possible debut for former Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. A start for the veteran will favour the hosts and allow them to control the midfield.

Fabinho will need to be on the top of his game if Liverpool are to come out with the three points. The Brazilian will have his eyes focused on the runs of Piotr Zielinski.

IMAGO / News Images

Napoli are a very attacking side and will look to get to the wings as much as possible. The marking of Hirving Lozano by Andy Robertson will be key and the focus of Jurgen Klopp’s defensive plans.

As the Italian team are so forward-thinking, exploiting the space in the wide areas could be where The Reds win the match.

Luis Diaz is in inspired form and which will hopefully rub off onto Mohamed Salah. The lack of tracking back from Napoli’s wingers will leave their fullbacks isolated.

Darwin Nunez impressed in last year’s Champions League and will be the one to keep an eye on in this game. Napoli are suspect at the back and the Uruguayan will get many chances. He needs to start taking them.

IMAGO / PA Images

This game will surely have goals. Liverpool will look to start from the blocks and dominate the possession but with the midfielders missing in this match,

Napoli have a very good chance to hurt Jurgen Klopp’s men. Napoli’s attacking threat could be too much to keep out, but their defence will cost them the match.

Liverpool’s front three could have many chances and if they are clinical on the night, they could score at least four goals.

Score Prediction - Napoli 1-3 Liverpool

Goalscorers - Lozano - Salah, Nunez 2

Random prediction - Nunez MOTM