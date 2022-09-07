Napoli v Liverpool: Predicted XI | Darwin Nunez Or Roberto Firmino?Andy Robertson Or Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool face Napoli in their opening Champions League group match tonight in Naples. With players returning and a few still missing, who will Jurgen Klopp pick in his first XI as The Reds look to go one better than last season.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw in the Merseyside Derby saw the return of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota into the playing time and a place on the bench for new loan signing Arthur Melo.

Despite a return to training, Curtis Jones failed to make the match day squad and an injury to Fabio Carvalho means Jurgen Klopp will be short of options once again in midfield.

Captain Jordan Henderson (thigh) and Thiago (hamstring) are still sidelined, with Naby Keita (unknown) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) also out.

So, who will the Liverpool manager pick in his first Champions League game of the season after finishing runners-up in May after losing against Real Madrid in the final?

Joe Gomez played brilliantly against Everton and despite Joel Matip coming back, may retain his centre-back position. Kostas Tsimikas, however, I expect to come out for Andy Robertson. The Greek scouser has been in better form than the Scotland captain, but I see Klopp favouring his usual left-back.

Into midfield, with not much to choose from. Fabinho will continue to keep him CDM role, but it is unlikely he will be joined by Arthur at the start. James Milner and Harvey Elliot are the likely candidates to fill the two avaible spaces.

Up top, two of the spots will go to, as expected, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. The front man, however, is out of three different players. Darwin Munez faces competition from Roberto Firmino and the now-fit Diogo Jota.

For me and I believe Jurgen Klopp, Nunez gets the nod. The Uruguayan is not shy of confidence in front of goal, just a cutting edge at the moment.

The Liverpool manager will hope his clinical finishing that impressed him in last year’s Champions League will start to show and Napoli could well be the game for it to do so.

We will most likely see the other two come on at some point, especially if the game isn’t going the way we want it to.

Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Joe Gomez; Virgil Van Dijk; Kostas Tsimikas; Fabinho; James Milner; Harvey Elliot; Luis Diaz; Mohamed Salah; Darwin Nunez.

