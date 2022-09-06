Skip to main content

Napoli v Liverpool Team News | Champions League Group A | Thiago Returns, Osimhen Doubtful

Liverpool and Napoli could both be missing crucial players for Champions League opener.

Liverpool travel to Italy to face Napoli on Wednesday in the opening match of their 2022/23 Champions League qualifying campaign and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool welcome back Thiago Alcantara to the squad after his hamstring injury picked up on the opening day of the season.

New signing Arthur Melo is also available and Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to give him his Reds debut.

Fabio Carvalho will miss the trip as he has failed to shake off the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Caoimhin KelleherCalvin RamsayIbrahima KonateCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby Keita, and Jordan Henderson are still missing through injury.

Liverpool Squad 

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Napoli Team News

Reports on Monday suggested that Victor Osimhen is a doubt for the clash with Liverpool with a muscle problem he felt after the victory against Lazio at the weekend.

Hirving Lozano also left the pitch during the same match with a facial injury so remains a doubt. Spalletti will also be without Diego Demme.

