Napoli v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

All the key details ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A Clash.

Liverpool face a difficult-looking opening match against Napoli in Champions League Group A on Wednesday but Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to get off to a winning start on matchday one against the Serie A league leaders.

Napoli Stadium

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool welcome back Thiago Alcantara to the squad after his hamstring injury picked up on the opening day of the season.

Liverpool Thiago

New signing Arthur Melo is also available and Klopp must decide whether to give him his Reds debut.

Fabio Carvalho will miss the trip as he has failed to shake off the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson are still missing through injury.

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Napoli Team News

Reports on Monday suggested that Victor Osimhen is a doubt for the clash with Liverpool with a muscle problem he felt after the victory against Lazio at the weekend.

Hirving Lozano also left the pitch during the same match with a facial injury so remains a doubt. Spalletti will also be without Diego Demme.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12.00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12.30am IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Thursday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+ and ViX.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch the match via Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

