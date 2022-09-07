Napoli v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Liverpool face a difficult-looking opening match against Napoli in Champions League Group A on Wednesday but Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to get off to a winning start on matchday one against the Serie A league leaders.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool welcome back Thiago Alcantara to the squad after his hamstring injury picked up on the opening day of the season.
New signing Arthur Melo is also available and Klopp must decide whether to give him his Reds debut.
Fabio Carvalho will miss the trip as he has failed to shake off the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson are still missing through injury.
Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders
Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz
Napoli Team News
Reports on Monday suggested that Victor Osimhen is a doubt for the clash with Liverpool with a muscle problem he felt after the victory against Lazio at the weekend.
Hirving Lozano also left the pitch during the same match with a facial injury so remains a doubt. Spalletti will also be without Diego Demme.
Read More
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8.00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12.00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off is at 12.30am IST (Thursday)
Australia
Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Thursday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+ and ViX.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
Viewers in India can watch the match via Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Doubtful For Liverpool Champions League Clash
- Report: Huge Boost For Jurgen Klopp As Midfielder Returns To Liverpool Training
- Report: Jordan Henderson Injury Update - Liverpool Skipper's Return Date Revealed
- Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup
- Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players
- Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |