Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream
Liverpool will be looking to replicate last season’s run to the final when they kick start this year's campaign in Naples on Wednesday.
The Reds don’t have a good record in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium so will be looking to improve on that but face a tough test against a team battling it out at the top of Serie A.
Here are the details of when and how you can watch the match on Wednesday:
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8.00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12.00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Australia
Kick off is at 5.00am AEST (Thursday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+ and ViX.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
