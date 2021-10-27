    • October 27, 2021
    Preston North End v Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Neco Williams

    Neco Williams with a man of the match performance in Liverpool's victory against Preston in the EFL Cup. 

    It was a job well done for Liverpool's fringe and youth players, but only a couple of players stood out from the rest. 

    Tonight's man of the match goes to Welsh international Neco Williams. He started the game at right-back and ended up at right-wing when Conor Bradley came on.

    For most players, that would faze them. Not Williams. He's a young lad with bags of confidence and was able to just slot in. 

    Neco Williams Preston

    Before playing a huge part in the opening goal, the Welsh right-back made an unbelievable goal-line clearance after the first shot being stopped by Adrian. 

    After half-time, Liverpool made the the breakthrough. Neco Williams found himself on the right flank, usually where Trent Alexander-Arnold would normally be. The Liverpool youngster ran to the bar line and pulled it back for Taki Minamino to slot the ball home.

    Neco Williams then found himself at the end of a rebound in which he managed to scramble a shot off. The shot was blocked and fell to Divock Origi to put a sublime finish over over the keeper for 2-0.

    Although is wasn't as breathtaking as Liverpool's performances have been in recent weeks, they got the win and that's all the matters, especially in Cup competitions. 

    With Trent Alexander-Arnold in front of him, all Neco Williams can do is continue to impress when he does get a chance. He certainly did that tonight. 

