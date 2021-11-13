Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

‘Neco Williams Is Going To Be A Star’ - Wales Fans Rave About Liverpool Defender's MOTM Performance

Author:

Wales ran out 5-1 winners in Cardiff on Saturday evening, helped by a man of the match performance from Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

The 20 year old was also on the scoresheet as Wales ran riot with further goals coming from Aaron Ramsey (x2), Ben Davies and Connor Roberts.

Neco Williams

There has been quite some reaction from Welsh fans to Williams' performance on twitter.

'Neco Williams is going to be a star'

'What a win that is. But my word Neco Williams what a performance. Unreal.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

'Neco Williams is going to be some player he’s already class motm tonight for me superb performance' 

'Neco Williams playing a great game. He's really getting better all the time. Jurgen will be very happy. Well done, Neco.'

It's great to see Williams getting the praise he deserves for a fine performance.

He seems to be improving with every game he plays but will find it difficult to get regular football at Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him.

A difficult conundrum therefore for Jurgen Klopp to solve especially with Conor Bradley also knocking on the door.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Neco Williams
Match Coverage

‘Neco Williams Is Going To Be A Star’ - Wales Fans Rave About Liverpool Defender's MOTM Performance

1 minute ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool International Round Up - Neco Williams Goal, Sadio Mane Injury Update, Van Dijk, Origi

40 minutes ago
Neco Williams
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Defender Neco Williams Scores For Wales After Assist From Gareth Bale Against Belarus

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Scores First Half Hat Trick For France Against Kazakhstan In World Cup Qualifier

1 hour ago
Alisson West Ham
Articles

Is Alisson's Cryptic Message On Instagram Aimed At Officials From West Ham Liverpool Match?

2 hours ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
News

Report: Sadio Mane Leaves Senegal Squad To Have Injury Assessed By Liverpool

3 hours ago
James Milner
Articles

Watch: Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Shows Injury Progress On Instagram Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker
Interviews

'It Is Amazing' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker On One Crucial Difference Maker This Season

5 hours ago