‘Neco Williams Is Going To Be A Star’ - Wales Fans Rave About Liverpool Defender's MOTM Performance

Wales ran out 5-1 winners in Cardiff on Saturday evening, helped by a man of the match performance from Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

The 20 year old was also on the scoresheet as Wales ran riot with further goals coming from Aaron Ramsey (x2), Ben Davies and Connor Roberts.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There has been quite some reaction from Welsh fans to Williams' performance on twitter.

'Neco Williams is going to be a star'

'What a win that is. But my word Neco Williams what a performance. Unreal.'

'Neco Williams is going to be some player he’s already class motm tonight for me superb performance'

'Neco Williams playing a great game. He's really getting better all the time. Jurgen will be very happy. Well done, Neco.'

It's great to see Williams getting the praise he deserves for a fine performance.

He seems to be improving with every game he plays but will find it difficult to get regular football at Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of him.

A difficult conundrum therefore for Jurgen Klopp to solve especially with Conor Bradley also knocking on the door.

