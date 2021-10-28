Neco Williams Speaks Of His Performance In The 2-0 EFL Cup Win Against Preston North End

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 win away to Preston North End in the EFL Cup. Right-back Neco Williams gave his thoughts.

The Welsh youngster put in a man of the the performance after player a big part in both of Liverpool's goals.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Preston made Liverpool work hard for the win and this is what Williams had to say about it:

"Preston are a good side. They gave us a good game, we didn’t play our best football but we did enough to get the win and we’re happy with that."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Williams told about his goal-line clearance in the first half.

"To be honest it smashed me in my mouth and I can’t remember much! I was there on the line, I thought, ‘If they get a shot off I’ve got a good chance of blocking it if I’m on line"

When asked about Jurgen Klopp pushing him more forward in the second half, Williams was happy to play wherever he is put.

"To be honest, I just felt like I had the energy. In the first half especially I was getting right up, I was trying to play as high as I can. Wherever the gaffer puts me I’m happy to play."

Williams nearly ended up with a goal himself but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

"I’m just thankful that we got the win and that I made a contribution to the goals."

"I was fuming about that – I should have got on the scoresheet! Never mind, hopefully in the next game I’ll maybe score."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook