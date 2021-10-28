Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Neco Williams Speaks Of His Performance In The 2-0 EFL Cup Win Against Preston North End

    Author:

    Speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 win away to Preston North End in the EFL Cup. Right-back Neco Williams gave his thoughts.

    The Welsh youngster put in a man of the the performance after player a big part in both of Liverpool's goals.

    Neco Williams Preston

    Preston made Liverpool work hard for the win and this is what Williams had to say about it:

    "Preston are a good side. They gave us a good game, we didn’t play our best football but we did enough to get the win and we’re happy with that."

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Williams told about his goal-line clearance in the first half.

    Read More

    "To be honest it smashed me in my mouth and I can’t remember much! I was there on the line, I thought, ‘If they get a shot off I’ve got a good chance of blocking it if I’m on line"

    When asked about Jurgen Klopp pushing him more forward in the second half, Williams was happy to play wherever he is put.

    "To be honest, I just felt like I had the energy. In the first half especially I was getting right up, I was trying to play as high as I can. Wherever the gaffer puts me I’m happy to play."

    Williams nearly ended up with a goal himself but was unable to get on the scoresheet.

    "I’m just thankful that we got the win and that I made a contribution to the goals."

    "I was fuming about that – I should have got on the scoresheet! Never mind, hopefully in the next game I’ll maybe score."

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Neco Williams Preston
    Match Coverage

    Neco Williams Speaks Of His Performance In The 2-0 EFL Cup Win Against Preston North End

    just now
    Gleison Bremer
    Transfers

    Report: Interesting Development On Transfer Status Of Liverpool Linked Brazilian Gleison Bremer

    22 minutes ago
    Zambo Anguissa
    Transfers

    Former Italian Player 'Amazed' Liverpool Didn't Pursue Napoli's On Loan Midfielder Anguissa

    48 minutes ago
    Kalvin Phillips
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool And Manchester United To Battle For Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

    2 hours ago
    neco williams
    Match Coverage

    Preston North End v Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Neco Williams

    13 hours ago
    Liverpool Preston North End
    Match Coverage

    Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings | Carabao Cup

    13 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Egypt
    News

    Schools In Egypt Set To Teach Children About Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

    13 hours ago
    Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
    Match Coverage

    Divock Origi Scores Liverpool’s Second Goal Against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup

    13 hours ago