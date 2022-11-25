Skip to main content
Netherlands v Ecuador - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A

IMAGO / News Images

All the key details as Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands face Ecuador in a Group A encounter.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be in action as the Netherlands take on Ecuador in their 2nd match of the 2022 World Cup.

Both teams won their opening matches so will be vying for top spot in the group with Reds target Moises Caicedo also playing for Ecuador.

Moises Caicedo

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time:   8:00am PT

Central time:  10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

