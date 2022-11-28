Skip to main content
Netherlands v Qatar: How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

All the key details as Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands face hosts Qatar in the final round of matches in World Cup Group A
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be in action as the Netherlands attempt to secure qualification from World Cup Group A when they face Qatar on Tuesday.

The latest standings in Group A can be found HERE.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time:  10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

