'Never In My Wildest Dreams I'd Score The Winning Penalty' - Caoimhin Kelleher On Helping Liverpool Win The Carabao Cup

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has spoken about the joy of helping the Reds win the Carabao Cup against Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Manager Jurgen Klopp put his trust in the 23 year old to reward him for his performances earlier in the competition and Kelleher repaid the faith shown in him by the German.

After the match finished 0-0 after extra time, Liverpool won the penalty shootout 11-10 with Kelleher scoring his penalty and then watching as Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed his spot kick over the bar.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Ireland international admitted that he didn't realise he had scored the winning penalty because he was so focussed on trying to keep out the Chelsea efforts.

"Someone said to me afterwards you scored the winning penalty but I wasn’t really bothered about that and I was more bothered that I wanted to make a save! But, thank God, anyway I scored and we got the win."

Kelleher went on to say that he could never have dreamt that he would end up scoring the decisive spot kick.

"I was dreaming good things last night, that we would win, but never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d score a penalty at the Liverpool end, the winning penalty. That’s just next level."

