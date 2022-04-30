Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match | Gomez, Milner, Keita & Jota All Impress

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League as they beat Newcastle United 1-0 in Saturday's early game and we can bring you our verdict on the man of the match.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting line up after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday night as he tries to rotate his squad to deal with the demands of all competitions.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota all returned to the team and all put in very good performances.

The Reds started the game well and deservedly took the lead in the 19th minute when Naby Keita exchanged passes with Diogo Jota in the box before showing great composure and slotting home.

Liverpool had further chances throughout the game but Martin Dubravka was in fine form to keep the lead from increasing further.

The control Klopp's team had on the game was helped by some very good performances from his midfield three.

Skipper Jordan Henderson was excellent in the number six role keeping the ball moving and ably assisted by teammate Milner in snuffing out danger.

Keita was also excellent as he has been so often this season and scored the game winning goal as a reward.

Milner's biggest contribution was the challenge for the goal but as well as his work rate and tenacious play, he also had some very good creative moments as well.

It is not easy coming into a team with such limited football and once again the 36 year old proved he still has something to contribute and is our choice for man of the match.

