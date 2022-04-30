Skip to main content

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match | Gomez, Milner, Keita & Jota All Impress

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League as they beat Newcastle United 1-0 in Saturday's early game and we can bring you our verdict on the man of the match.

James Milner

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to his starting line up after Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday night as he tries to rotate his squad to deal with the demands of all competitions.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota all returned to the team and all put in very good performances.

The Reds started the game well and deservedly took the lead in the 19th minute when Naby Keita exchanged passes with Diogo Jota in the box before showing great composure and slotting home.

Liverpool had further chances throughout the game but Martin Dubravka was in fine form to keep the lead from increasing further.

The control Klopp's team had on the game was helped by some very good performances from his midfield three.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Skipper Jordan Henderson was excellent in the number six role keeping the ball moving and ably assisted by teammate Milner in snuffing out danger.

Keita was also excellent as he has been so often this season and scored the game winning goal as a reward.

Milner's biggest contribution was the challenge for the goal but as well as his work rate and tenacious play, he also had some very good creative moments as well.

It is not easy coming into a team with such limited football and once again the 36 year old proved he still has something to contribute and is our choice for man of the match.

James Milner

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Watch: Naby Keita Well Taken Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Saint-Maximin
Match Coverage

Newcastle United Vs. Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Allan Saint-Maximin

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
James MIlner
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Premier League | Milner Recalled As Alexander-Arnold, Thiago & Salah Drop To Bench

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
St James' Park Newcastle
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Salah & Alexander-Arnold Drop To Bench, Milner Starts

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Newcastle United v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Newcastle Preview And Injury Update

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 35 - April 30th to May 2nd | Huge Weekend In Title Race

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Villarreal
Quotes

'Hell' - Villarreal Man Reflects On Anfield Atmosphere

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Strong Predicted Reds Team Appears Online | Three Recalls Expected

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago