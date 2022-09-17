Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth | Where To Watch / Live Stream

Newcastle host Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

After their game against Chelsea was postponed, Liverpool fans can tune in to see how reported summer transfer target Allan Saint-Maximin fares, assuming he can recover from a hamstring injury.

Eddie Howe's team will be looking to continue their solid but unspectacular start to the campaign against a Bournemouth side who have Gary O'Neil in interim charge.

IMAGO / Colorsport

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on live TV.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |