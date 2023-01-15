Newcastle United v Fulham - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Two teams above Liverpool in the Premier League table clash on Sunday afternoon when Newcastle United host Fulham.



After Liverpool disappointed again on Saturday, going down 3-0 to Brighton, their top-four hopes are hanging by a thread.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Reds supporters will still hold out hopes however of a miraculous change in fortunes and chasing down the likes of Newcastle in the top-four race.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 2:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 9:00am ET

Pacific time: 6:00am PT

Central time: 8:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky GO Extra.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |