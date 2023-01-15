Newcastle United v Fulham - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details
Two teams above Liverpool in the Premier League table clash on Sunday afternoon when Newcastle United host Fulham.
After Liverpool disappointed again on Saturday, going down 3-0 to Brighton, their top-four hopes are hanging by a thread.
Reds supporters will still hold out hopes however of a miraculous change in fortunes and chasing down the likes of Newcastle in the top-four race.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 2:00pm GMT
United States of America
Eastern time: 9:00am ET
Pacific time: 6:00am PT
Central time: 8:00am CT
India
Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Monday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 3:00pm (GMT+1)
How To Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky GO Extra.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioTV.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport.
