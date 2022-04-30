Newcastle United v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Premier League | Milner Recalled As Alexander-Arnold, Thiago & Salah Drop To Bench

Liverpool face Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League encounter in Saturday's early match and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

The Reds start the day a point behind leaders Manchester City so can take a two-point lead with a victory against the Magpies.

Pep Guardiola's team will then have the chance to respond as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the late match.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to the team that beat Villarreal 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

In defence, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are recalled to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate.

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are given a rest so James Milner and Naby Keita will join Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Up front, Diogo Jota joins Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with Mohamed Salah dropping to the bench.

Liverpool Team

Newcastle United Team

