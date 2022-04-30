Newcastle United v Liverpool | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Salah & Alexander-Arnold Drop To Bench, Milner Starts

Liverpool face Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League encounter in Saturday's early match and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups.

The Reds start the day a point behind leaders Manchester City so can take a two-point lead with a victory against the Magpies.

Pep Guardiola's team will then have the chance to respond as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the late match.

Liverpool come into the match in terrific form and off the back of a 2-0 victory on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

With games coming thick and fast and only 64 hours since the game against Villarreal, Klopp has once again made changes to his starting XI as he tries to keep his squad fresh to battle on all fronts.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Newcastle United Team

