Newcastle United v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino, Tsimikas, Jones Update

Liverpool travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news here.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds start the day a point behind leaders Manchester City so can take a two point lead with a victory against the Magpies.

Pep Guardiola's team will then have the chance to respond as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in Saturday's late match.

Liverpool come into the match in terrific form and off the back of a 2-0 victory on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Villarreal.

With games coming thick and fast and only 64 hours since the game against Villarreal, it's likely that Klopp will once again rotate his squad for Saturday's match.

Liverpool Team News

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update at his pre-match press conference on Friday on who he expects to be available.

“We had a little bit, and I hope it didn’t actually extend or get bigger, but a little problem with a little diarrhea stuff, Curtis and Kostas. Kostas was back yesterday, Curtis couldn’t train yesterday. So, these two boys were out [against Villarreal].

“Bobby (Firmino), it is not a serious injury, we are all still kind of convinced, but it takes now a little bit longer already than we all thought, especially Bobby thought as well.

“He will not be ready for tomorrow, Bobby. He didn’t train yet. We have to get further information and find a way to get him back.

“That’s it pretty much, I think.”

Newcastle Team News

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier are still not ready to return for the Magpies as they continue to work their way back to full fitness.

Ryan Fraser will also be missing with a hamstring injury.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |