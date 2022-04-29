Newcastle United vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool travel to St James' Park on Saturday to face Newcastle United in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp's team can go back to the top of the table with a victory before current leaders Manchester City travel to Elland Road to play Leeds United in Saturday's late game.

IMAGO / News Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 07:30ET

Pacific time: 04:30PT

Central time: 06:30CT

India

Kick-off starts at 17:00 IST.

Australia

Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 12:30pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

