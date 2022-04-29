Newcastle United vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool travel to St James' Park on Saturday to face Newcastle United in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Jurgen Klopp's team can go back to the top of the table with a victory before current leaders Manchester City travel to Elland Road to play Leeds United in Saturday's late game.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 12:30pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 07:30ET
Pacific time: 04:30PT
Central time: 06:30CT
India
Kick-off starts at 17:00 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 12:30pm
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
