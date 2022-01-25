Skip to main content
'Nine Times Out Of Ten' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Virgil Van Dijk's Impact At Set Pieces

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Sunday and skipper Jordan Henderson has been speaking about the victory and importance of Virgil van Dijk at set pieces.

It was a hard fought victory for the Reds but they managed to squeeze past the Eagles thanks to goals from Van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a controversial Fabinho penalty.

The Dutchman's goal was a brilliant header that flew into the back of the Palace net after a fantastic delivery from an Andy Robertson corner.

Virgil van Dijk

Henderson spoke to Liverpoolfc.com after the game and believes the Reds number four is clinical when given opportunities like the one on Sunday.

Read More

"A fantastic delivery by Robbo as well, which is important for us. Set-plays have been big and if you give Virg a free header then nine times out of 10 he will put it in the back of the net, so it was a great header, a great delivery and that got us under way. 

"A great positive start and then the second goal was a great goal as well from Ox. But after that we can be better, we can improve because we dominated up until that point."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Virgil van Dijk
