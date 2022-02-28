'No Question In My Mind - It's A Red Card' - Former Referee On Naby Keita's Challenge On Trevoh Chalobah During Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Victory Against Chelsea

After Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, former referee Keith Hackett has being speaking about a flashpoint in the second half between Naby Keita and Trevoh Chalobah.

As the ball broke in midfield, both players went in for a fully committed challenge with raised feet. The end result was Chalobah needing stitches on a thigh injury after being caught by Keita's follow through. Neither player was punished.

Where Was VAR?

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett explained that he felt that VAR should have intervened to send the Guinea international off.

“It fulfils the red card.

“There is no question in my mind, it endangers the safety of an opponent as the boot lands in a very vulnerable place.

“VAR should have come in. Even if he goes to the screen and says he is happy with his decision, that’s how it should happen.

“The difficulty here is the VAR didn’t come in and expose the referee to what is, in my opinion, a clear and obvious error."

Clear And Obvious

Hackett went on to explain that he thinks along with the red card for Keita, Chalobah also should have been punished with a yellow.

“It’s a red card offence but the opponent also came in in a reckless manner.

“The outcome, for me, is a red card for the Liverpool player and a yellow for the Chelsea player as a reckless challenge. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

“I’m convinced, even though it might upset quite a few people because Liverpool fans are always vociferous.

“The referee just needs another look at it. It’s a clear and obvious error because he’s not taking any action."

