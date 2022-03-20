Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Jota Puts Reds Through To Face Manchester City

Liverpool came away with a 1-0 win in the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and you can watch the match highlights here.

The first-half ended 0-0 with Roberto Firmino missing the best chance when clean through on goal.

Forest missed a guilt-edged chance in the 76th minute when Philip Zinckernagel steered a cross from the right just past Alisson Becker's post.

They were punished two minutes later when Kostas Tsimikas delivered an inch perfect cross for Diogo Jota to clip home.

Diogo Jota

The home team thought they may be awarded a penalty late on when Alisson appeared to catch Ryan Yates but a VAR review confirmed that referee Craig Pawson had made the right call.

Liverpool march on in the FA Cup and now face a mouthwatering semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley in April.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Nottingham Forest Team

Liverpool travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Jurgen Klopp's team have seen off Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, and Norwich City, all at Anfield, in their run to the quarter-finals. It is the first time since he arrived at Liverpool that they have progressed to the last eight of this competition.

Forest represent a tricky opponent however having seen off Premier League opposition already in this season's competition after beating Arsenal and Leicester City before defeating Championship team Huddersfield Town in the last round.

