Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

Just when you think Liverpool have turned a corner, up pops another stumbling block. Following last week's hard-worked victory over Manchester City and another win midweek, today's embarrassment came as a shock.

A team sat bottom of the league with just one win in the opening 11 matches and came out 1-0 victors against once Premier League and Champions League champions. Here are the ratings for Jurgen Klopp's side.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Alisson Becker - 6

What more can this man do? He has saved this team time and time again, but he cannot continue to pull us out of the mess.

Didn't have too much to do as a whole, however, when called upon, stood up to what was aimed at him. The goal he could do nothing about. Continues to be the diamond amongst the stones.

James Milner - 1

The year is 2022 and we still have James Milner starting football matches for a team that is meant to be challenging for the title.

I hope this is the last time I see Milner in the squad never mind starting. Thank you for the memories, James, you mean a lot to the fans, but we have to be realistic here. It's time to go.

Joe Gomez - 2

How can a player perform against Manchester City the way he did, to then do this just a week later against the worst team in the league?

That sums up Joe Gomez in the last couple of years. Inconsistent. There is a reason why he went down the pecking order behind Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. Today highlights the reason.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Virgil Van Dijk - 3

He defended okay at best, intercepting many balls through, however, his attacking chances cost the team.

With a chance to head on goal, Van Dijk decided to head it back into the path of someone else. The Dutchman had a few more chances and should've been on the scoresheet.

Andy Robertson - 5

The best out of the back four but still not the Robertson that we are used to seeing. Offered a lot going forward but couldn't provide a decent final ball on most occasions.

Liverpool's threat came from wide positions and the Scotsman was a big part of that. Not the best but certainly nowhere near the worst.

Fabinho - 2

Fab man. What are you doing to me? The player that knew we could rely on every single week to perform has become a player that fans are now wanting to be dropped.

He hardly gets a rest. He has zero competition. Two factors he can't help but he should be playing better. Today, he was bossed by Morgan Gibbs-White. Needs a rest.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Curtis Jones - 2

Curtis Jones frustrates me. He has an odd unbelievable game but that is not enough. Today’s Jones was the one we see more often.

Slowed the game down. Hardly passed forward. Couldn’t create space. Liverpool fans will always be patient with Jones though. Plenty of time to develop. Being honest. Not much hope that he will be the way we want him to be.

Harvey Elliot - 5

Tried to create but was very limited in options and space. His dink ball over the top to Fabio Carvalho was a highlight in the match and was unlucky for it not to be an assist.

A young lad should not be in this situation, having to be the creative outlet. Got more help with Alexander-Arnold came on but the damage was already done by then. Not his best performance.

Fabio Carvalho - 5

Lively. Showed moments of what he is capable of and should’ve scored the opening goal after an unreal first touch.

Kept Serge Aurier on his toes and was unlucky no one was on the end of his final balls. More to come from the youngster, with better players around him to come back.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Roberto Firmino - 3

Kept losing the ball. Offered nothing going forward. Not the Firmino we have seen this season.

Had a couple of chances to score but fluffed his chances. Expect the Brazilian to be back on the bench when Darwin Nunez is back and that's what he should be now. Back up.

Mohamed Salah - 4

Low score but not his fault. He got nothing all game. The service to him was non-existent. Halloween is here and it is the Egyptian King on the graveyard shift.

Nottingham Forest blocked any deliveries to Salah and marked him out of the game. However, the lack of link-up between the midfield and the attack was apparent to see.

IMAGO / Colorsport

SUB Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 The creative spark the away side needed and to no surprise came better chances. His crossing caused havoc in the box, but the Reds were wasteful with them.

SUB Jordan Henderson - 5 Provided more forward-thinking passes, that's about it. Never changed the game, he just isn't at that level anymore.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 4 Pointless substitution. Pointless option. Pointless.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |