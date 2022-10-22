Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups

The confirmed team news is now in and we can bring you the lineups as Liverpool face Nottingham Forest at 12:30pm BST.

Darwin Nunez IMAGO / Colorsport Darwin Nunez misses out for Liverpool today after picking up a hamstring issue. Fabinho IMAGO / Action Plus Brazilian Fabinho returns to the starting XI for Liverpool.

Liverpool Team

Nottingham Forest Team

Early Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp is likely to ring the changes as his team face their third match in just six days.

Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara were both substituted in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory against the Hammers in midweek as a precaution so may not be risked as starters.

James Milner, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott could all be in contention for starts.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also fit and available and in more positive injury news, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate will return to full training on Monday.

Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined.

Early Nottingham Forest Team News

Steve Cooper will be missing Harry Toffolo after the full back picked up a hamstring injury in the draw with Brighton on Tuesday.

Summer signing from Atletico Madrid, Renan Lodi could also still be out with an ankle issue whilst Lewis O’Brien is ill.

