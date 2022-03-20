Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday and we now bring you the details of when and where you can watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off time: 18:00 UK time (GMT)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time: 14:00 ET
Pacific time: 11:00 PT
Central time: 13:00 CT
India
Kick-off starts at 23:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:00 AEDT
Nigeria
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT +1)
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on ITV1 and the ITV HUB.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet Now Plus.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.
For viewers in Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport MaXimo 1 and SuperSport Variety 2.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
