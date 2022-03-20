Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday and we now bring you the details of when and where you can watch the match.

Notts Forest

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off time: 18:00 UK time (GMT)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time:  14:00 ET

Pacific time:   11:00 PT

Central time:  13:00 CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:00 AEDT

Nigeria

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT +1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be available on ITV1 and the ITV HUB.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet Now Plus.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Liv, and  JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.

For viewers in Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport MaXimo 1 and SuperSport Variety 2.

