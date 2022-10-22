Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Match Prediction

Liverpool come into this weekend's match off the back of three wins in a row for the first time this season.

Whilst opponents, Nottingham Forest, sit bottom of the table with just one win in the opening 11 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds have looked much more like themselves in previous weeks, with Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez showing the league exactly what they are capable of.

What To Expect From Today?

More of the same. Nunez is a slight doubt but that will not change a thing. Whether it be Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino as the front man, the Forest defence will have to be on it.

The Egyptian King scored a 6-minute hat trick against Rangers before his world-class effort match-winner against Manchester City. How do Steve Cooper's side stop him? They don't. It's that simple.

IMAGO / PA Images

If his Uruguayan teammate is missing, I expect Salah to be in front of Firmino in a front two. If Nunez is, in fac,t fit, then Salah will likely play behind him or on the right. Either way, he terrorizes Forest.

The home side have already conceded 23 goals, which is an average of over 2 goals a game. Luckily for them, Liverpool are missing Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota alongside the potential absence of Darwin Nunez. This only means one thing. The net will only be hit four times rather than seven.

Who Else Worries Forest?

It is likely that we will see either or both Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot. The youngsters have had moments of brilliance so far this season and have already face Forest back in the Championship.

Two faces Steve Cooper knows very well but won't want to see them again. Liverpool's exciting forwards couldn't have a better match than today to display their abilities.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Thiago Alcantara. Need I say more? This lad makes any match look like a training session never mind against the worst team in the league.

The term cruise control comes too mind. Walking football is becoming more popular for the older generation but today could see Thiago integrate into the sport earlier than he'd have expected.

Nottingham Forest players will be watching Thiago in lunchtimes kick-off like toddler watching animated nursery rhymes. If you know, you know.

Home Threat

Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn't been in the best of form, however, Forest lack any kind of proper threat to trouble him. Jesse Lingard is yet to show any form he showed on loan at West Ham and is instead showing his Manchester United form.

Forest do have talented players but have failed to gel together and the league table shows that. Steve Cooper seems to not know his best starting XI yet after a summer of unlimited incomings.

IMAGO / News Images

Morgan Gibbs-White and Lingard are the two to look out for Jurgen Klopp and his coaching side and will look to isolate both players. If they do that early enough, Forest will soon run out of ideas.

Conclusion

Mohamed Salah racking up his goal tally. Steve Cooper's nightmares of Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho coming back to haunt him. Thiago Alcantara masterclass YouTube compilation in one match. Liverpool easy win.

Score Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-4 Liverpool

Scorers Prediction: Salah 2, Carvalho, Robertson

