Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Predicted Lineup, Nunez & Thiago To Be Rested?

Liverpool travel to the City Ground for Saturday’s early match to face bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp's team will have the opportunity to continue their good form which has seen them take six points over the last week with consecutive 1-0 victories over Manchester City and West Ham United.

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form over the past 10 days for Liverpool. IMAGO / Colorsport

Klopp is likely to make multiple changes again with his team facing their third match in just six days.

Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara were both substituted in Liverpool’s victory against the Hammers in midweek as a precaution so may not be risked as starters.

James Milner, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott could all be in contention for starts. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also fit and available.

James Milner may be rewarded with a start against Nottingham Forest after impressing against Manchester City. IMAGO / Colorsport

There was more positive news on Friday when Klopp confirmed Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate will return to full training on Monday but Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined.

Joel Matip isn't ready to return for Liverpool yet as a result of a calf problem. IMAGO / Action Plus

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

James Milner, Fabinho;

Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones;

Mohamed Salah

