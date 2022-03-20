Nottingham Forest v Liverpool | Predicted Team / Lineup | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Conor Bradley To Start?

Liverpool travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday and we bring you our prediction as to who will take to the pitch for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's team have seen off Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City and Norwich City, all at Anfield, in their run to the quarter-finals.

Forest represent a tricky opponent however having seen off Premier League opposition already in this season's competition after beating Arsenal and Leicester City before defeating Championship team Huddersfield Town in the last round.

Predicted XI

Goalkeeper

Klopp has already confirmed that Alisson Becker will continue in goal and he will not be bringing in Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defence

There is one forced change in defence with Trent Alexander-Arnold having picked up a hamstring injury.

James Milner could deputise if he has recovered from illness and if not, youngster Conor Bradley who has impressed in his senior appearances and for the under 23s could be given the opportunity.

Joe Gomez is another likely starter and whilst he is another option to take the right-back berth, we think he will partner Ibrahima Konate in the centre of the defence.

Kostas Tsimikas should earn a recall for his excellent performances this season giving Andy Robertson a well earned rest along with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Midfield

The choice for the number six role has been between Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in recent weeks. Based on the heavy workload of the Brazilian of late, Liverpool's skipper gets the nod.

Naby Keita should be recalled in place of Thiago Alcantara and the final position in the midfield three could go to Curtis Jones though Alex Oxlade-Chamberlian and Harvey Elliott are also in consideration.

Forwards

In attack, there are likely to be changes again. Roberto Firmino is in need of a start after his goalscoring substitute appearance in midweek.

Domestic Cup specialist Takumi Minamino deserves another start and we think Sadio Mane will make up the front three although Divock Origi could feature.

Mohamed Salah is still feeling his foot injury so is likely to be on the bench at best. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota will also be options from the sideline if needed.

