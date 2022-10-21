Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Team News

Liverpool travel to the City Ground for Saturday’s early Premier League match to face Nottingham Forest.

The Reds will have the opportunity to continue their good form which has seen them take six points over the last week with home victories over Manchester City and West Ham United.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp is likely to ring the changes as his team face their third match in just six days.

Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara were both substituted in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory against the Hammers in midweek as a precaution so may not be risked as starters.

Darwin Nunez was substituted after scoring the winner against West Ham in midweek. IMAGO / PA Images

James Milner, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott could all be in contention for starts.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also fit and available and in more positive injury news, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate will return to full training on Monday.

Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined.

Nottingham Forest Team News

Steve Cooper will be missing Harry Toffolo after the full back picked up a hamstring injury in the draw with Brighton on Tuesday.

Summer signing from Atletico Madrid, Renan Lodi could also still be out with an ankle issue whilst Lewis O’Brien is ill.

