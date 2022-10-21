Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Team News

IMAGO / PA Images

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool Team News

The latest team news as Liverpool prepare for a trip to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool travel to the City Ground for Saturday’s early Premier League match to face Nottingham Forest.

The Reds will have the opportunity to continue their good form which has seen them take six points over the last week with home victories over Manchester City and West Ham United.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp is likely to ring the changes as his team face their third match in just six days.

Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara were both substituted in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory against the Hammers in midweek as a precaution so may not be risked as starters.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was substituted after scoring the winner against West Ham in midweek.

James Milner, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Harvey Elliott could all be in contention for starts.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also fit and available and in more positive injury news, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate will return to full training on Monday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined.

Nottingham Forest Team News

Steve Cooper will be missing Harry Toffolo after the full back picked up a hamstring injury in the draw with Brighton on Tuesday.

Summer signing from Atletico Madrid, Renan Lodi could also still be out with an ankle issue whilst Lewis O’Brien is ill.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 13 - October 22nd To 24th

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita Mohamed Salah
News

Boost For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool As Midfielder Resumes Training After Injury

By Neil Andrew
Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha
Transfers

Report: Wilfried Zaha Keen On Transfer To Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United Match Highlights, Nunez Wins It For Reds

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update On Darwin Nunez & Thiago Alcantara After Liverpool Beat West Ham

By Neil Andrew
imago0171025228h
News

Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' Tells The Media He Is A Liverpool Supporter

By Justin Foster
imago1016760340h
Transfers

Liverpool And Manchester City Interested In Signing 'Georgian Messi' Khvicha Kvaratskhelia From Napoli

By Sam Jones
Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Breaks Record For Fastest Player in Premier League History

By Justin Foster