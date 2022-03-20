Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool | Team News | Confirmed Lineups | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Salah & Mane Left Out, Elliott Starts

Liverpool travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Jurgen Klopp's team have seen off Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, and Norwich City, all at Anfield, in their run to the quarter-finals. It is the first time since he arrived at Liverpool that they have progressed to the last eight of this competition.

Roberto Firmino

Forest represent a tricky opponent however having seen off Premier League opposition already in this season's competition after beating Arsenal and Leicester City before defeating Championship team Huddersfield Town in the last round.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Nottingham Forest Team

