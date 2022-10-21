Skip to main content
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can carry on their good form in the Premier League when they face Nottingham Forest in Saturday's early match.

The Reds have seen off champions Manchester City and West Ham United in the last six days and will be hoping to build on that momentum with victory at the City Ground.

Notts Forest

Liverpool will be hoping for another three points when they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 12:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  7:30am ET

Pacific time:  4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 5:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 9:30pm AEST 

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game on our YouTube channel.

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport and Canal+.

