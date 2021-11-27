‘Number 10 Position’ - Southampton Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl On Japan And Liverpool Striker Takumi Minamino

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the press about Takumi Minamino ahead of his teams clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Japan international Minamino joined the Austrian on the South Coast in January to try and boost his game time and experience in the Premier League.

Hasenhuttl On Minamino At Southampton

As reported by Hampshire Live, Hasenhuttl was very complimentary about the 26 year old’s time at Southampton.

"I was absolutely happy to work with him.

“He was a fantastic character and I really enjoyed it.

"Minamino fit perfectly into our team, definitely. He had a few good games and he scored a few good goals for us. He was a big help in the number ten position.

“He is such a good character and I am always happy to see him playing games."

Hasenhuttl On Minamino At Liverpool

Hasenhuttl went on the emphasise how difficult it is to get a starting spot in the front three at Liverpool but praised Minamino for his impact when he has had opportunities.

"You can see, now that he is back at Liverpool, he is getting his chances to play. He is getting offered chances by Jurgen and he is taking them - and this is with the massive challenge upfront from unbelievable, strong strikers.

"Salah and Mane always want to play, even in the Champions League with Liverpool already qualified for the last 16, they do not want to step out of the team, they want to score goals and if they do not they are not happy."

"If it wasn't for Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, in that deeper number ten position, that would be just perfect for Taki.

"It's not easy to play ahead of those players though, and this is what a Champions League winners squad is!”

