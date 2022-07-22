'Nunez For Ballon d'Or' - Fans React To Fantastic Darwin's Four Goal Haul Against RB Leipzig

After Darwin Nunez scored four goals for Liverpool in their 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday, fans have taken to social media to react.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

The 23-year-old had received criticism for his first two performances in a red shirt but silenced any doubters with a fabulous four-goal haul against the Bundesliga outfit.

Mohamed Salah had given Liverpool the lead with a well-taken goal in the first-half before Nunez entered the pitch at half-time.

A penalty in the 48th minute got him off the mark before further goals in the 51st, 68th, and 89th minute completed a brilliant night for the Uruguayan.

Reds fans have been left wanting to see more from their new striker and they took to Twitter to post their reaction.

'The Premier League is not ready.. Nunez for Ballon D'Or'

'Future Suarez'

'Nunez scoring four goals against a Champions League side while Haaland can't even get on the pitch against Club America'

'His name is Darwin Nunez, he wears the famous Red,

'I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough,

'When he scores a volley or when he scores a head,

'I just cant get enough, I just can't get enough,

'He scores a goal and the Kop go wild,

'And I just can't seem to get enough Nunez'

'Yes yes yes yes it's only the start @Darwinn99 is only starting to warm up. Love it fantastic team victory YNWA'

