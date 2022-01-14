'Of Course We Miss Them' - Jurgen Klopp On The Absence Of Liverpool's AFCON Superstars After Arsenal Stalemate

After a frustrating night at Anfield on Thursday which saw Liverpool fail to break down ten man Arsenal, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the absence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp made it clear to the media after the game that it was obvious his team would miss players of the calibre of the missing trio.

"Tell me one team who wouldn’t miss Sadio Mane and Mo Salah and Naby Keita! Of course we miss them.

"We have known that already for years that it could happen. So, could we have been better prepared for it? I don’t think so because all the things we did in the past were because we had the team we had, so that’s the situation.

"What I don’t like too much is when journalists ask me questions about what our fans worry about, I don’t understand it.

"Are you that close with our supporters that you can ask these questions and worry about contract situations and stuff like this?

"That has nothing to do with the game tonight, absolutely nothing."

Klopp was keen to emphasise that the failure to break down a stubborn Arsenal rearguard was not down to missing key personnel and was a football problem.

"Tonight we had a football problem and this team which we lined up tonight can play or sort that football problem, definitely.

"But we should not ignore there is an opponent as well fighting for something and it was a very passionate performance from Arsenal tonight. That’s why it was a 0-0, we accept that. But from here we go."

