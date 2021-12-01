Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Official Team News: Everton v Liverpool - Joel Matip, Richarlison Return

Author:

Joel Matip returns to the Liverpool starting line up for this evening's clash at Goodison Park against Everton.

The central defender did not feature in the 4-0 win against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday but is the only change made by Jurgen Klopp as Ibrahima Konate drops to the bench.

Joel Matip

Rafa Benitez makes two changes for Everton with Demarai Gray and Richarlison returning to the starting line up at the expense of Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon.

Here are the confirmed teams:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool makes one change to the team that beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday which sees Joel Matip brought back into the starting XI at the expense of Ibrahima Konate.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Everton Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon, Richarlison

Everton Subs

Asmir Begovic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, Lewis Dobbin, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon

