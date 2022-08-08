Skip to main content

Officials Announced For Liverpool v Crystal Palace And Jurgen Klopp Will Not Be Happy

The Premier League has just announced the officiating crew for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace and based on past performances Jurgen Klopp could have serious cause for concern. 

The Premier League has just announced that Paul Tierney will referee Liverpool's upcoming Monday clash with Crystal Palace.

Paul Tierney grew up in Manchester and despite having Wigan Athletic supporter in his bio is well known to also favor Liverpool rivals Manchester United. 

The assistant referee named is Andre Marriner.

Paul Tierney was the man in charge when Liverpool were held to a draw with Tottenham in last season's pre-Christmas clash on December 19th and many Liverpool fans believe the officiating in this game cost them the title.

In a game that saw Andy Robertson sent off in the 77th minute, there were several other questionable calls. 

Earlier in the game Kane produced a tackle that looked significantly more violent than Andy Robertson's. Harry Kane's reckless two-footed sliding tackle with studs raised caught Andy Roberton on the shins but was waved off by Tierney and Co. 

Despite an emphatic protest from Jurgen Klopp, Kane was only afforded a yellow card. Klopp was also shown a yellow card for his protestations. 

Diogo Jota

Earlier in the game Diogo Jota was clearly taken down in the penalty area by Emerson Royal's forceful shove in the back. Again the call went in favor of the Hotspurs.

VAR once again looked at the tackle but decided that Paul Tierney had not made a clear and obvious error.

All Liverpool eyes will be on Tierney during this game and Liverpool fans around the world will be hoping that no further bias is shown.

