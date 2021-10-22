"Liverpool Are One Of Them." Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants To Be Like Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world and Manchester United aim to be like them.

During his press conference for the big showdown on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives his opponents the highest praise.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The Manchester United boss speaks of his admiration of Liverpool and understands what they are capable of.

Ole admits that you 'almost can't defend' against Liverpool and that he is hoping his Man United side can strive towards that.

"At the moment, they’re in a great run of form and there's some individual skill you can almost not defend against."

"It’s going to take everything to beat the best teams in Europe and the world."

"Liverpool are one of them at the moment. They’re one of the teams we’re chasing and we’re trying to chase."

"What they’ve done in the last four years is something that we’re striving towards."

"And (we want to) go past them. We ended ahead of them last season, they had a large spell of injuries, so now they’re back to their best."

"It’s a massive game. A local rivalry. We know that these games don't need any bigging up. It’s a massive game."

"We can't give them chances. We gave Atalanta two and they scored two. If we give Liverpool two, they’ll score two. We cannot give them an inch, any centimetre, anything in our box, that’s for sure."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also admits Manchester United are still chasing Liverpool despite coming above them last season.

"We are chasing them. Liverpool are one of the teams we are trying to catch up on. The last four years we’ve had too many points to catch up on them."

"Even though last season we were ahead of them because they had lots of bad luck with injuries."

"We still know we have to improve to get to their level where they’ve been over the last four years."

Author Verdict

For the first time in his managerial career, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is right. Manchester United are chasing us. Although they finished above us last season, I believe it didn't tell the whole story.

The fact that we had half a team for near enough the whole season and still finished only 5 points off them tells you everything.

Ole saying that he wants Man United to be Liverpool is like music to Liverpool fans' ears. I don't think United fans will be too pleased though.

Ole, the Liverpool fans love you at the moment, you don't need to try hard to please us. Just keep doing what you're doing.

