Why Liverpool Should Sign Brighton's Enock Mwepu

    October 29, 2021
    One Brighton Player To Sign: Enock Mwepu

    The Zambian midfielder is my choice for this weeks opposition player to sign
    Author:

    Brighton & Hove Albion have been a revelation so far this season. From a team that last season were fighting to stay in the Premier League to a team that have spent the majority of the first half of this season in European spots, including the top four. 

    Graham Potter has continued to show that he is a very good manager given the clubs low budget and has been linked with several jobs including Tottenham and Arsenal.

    Despite their budget, Potter did receive backing in the form of a record breaking £20million transfer for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Enock Mwepu. The 23-year-old joined a long line of talented players who have arrived in the Premier League from clubs under the Red Bull banner including Patson Daka, Timo Werner and Naby Keita.

    Enock Mwepu

    Mwepu signed his first senior contract at the age of 19 for Salzberg and went on to make 119 appearances, scoring 18 goals. More than half of his goals were scored in his last season with the club and ultimately drew interest from outside Austria. The young Zambian won four Austrian titles and three cups in his time with the club.

    The midfielder has already received high praise from his manager since signing and recently bagged his first goal and assist against Leicester in their League Cup defeat. Mwepu unfortunately had his penalty saved in the shootout but Potter was adamant this would not slow him down.

    Enock Mwepu

    There is certainly a different level of pressure that comes from being a clubs record signing but Enock Mwepu has so far showed a cool head with his performances for the Seagulls.

    Mwepu could fit in well with his African counterparts at Liverpool but still has a long way to go to prove his ability to withstand Premier League football. He is in the perfect place to improve himself and also help take Brighton to the next level.

    Enock Mwepu
