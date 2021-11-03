Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    'One Of The Best In The World’ - Luis Suarez On Atletico Madrid Manager Diego Simeone

    Author:

    Ahead of the huge UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield on Wednesday evening, Atletico Madrid’s former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has been speaking about the qualities of his manager Diego Simeone.

    The manager who has steered the Madrid club to two La Liga titles is idolised by the Atletico fans for the teams he has created during his years at the club and his win at all costs personality.

    Suarez has spoken to UEFA.com about his manager and it is clear it isn't only the supporters that love their manager.

    Passion, Technical Knowledge And Wisdom

    "He has a passion for football and he's been a player so he knows what the player needs in those tough moments. That's why he's one of the best coaches in the world."

    "He's got such a great track record at Atlético. It's because of his personality and his way of experiencing football and, of course, it's because of his technical knowledge and wisdom."

    Man Management Skills

    The Uruguayan went on to explain how the Argentine understands players and can spot when they are in need of a boost.

    Suarez added that you see the impact of his managerial intelligence when players who had looked short on confidence go out and play amazing after a Simeone pep talk.

    "The coach plays an important role in a player's confidence."

    "And when he sees the player doesn't have a great deal of confidence during training or the game itself, he goes and speaks to you and convinces you that you're capable of doing well, saying, "There's a reason you're playing for Atlético, there's a reason you're here."

    "The last game was nothing; you have to keep trying."

    "That's when the player gets their confidence back. It happens a lot with many players here who have a couple of bad games and then he has a conversation with them and the next game they play amazingly, because the coach persuades them."

