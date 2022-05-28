One Play To Sign From Real Madrid Ahead Of The Champions League Final - Karim Benzema

The majority of top teams have a world-class striker - a go-to man who delivers on the big occasions (as well as the small ones).

Liverpool do have Mohamed Salah and as brilliant as he may be, he isn't a traditional number nine and is more of an inside forward.

At times with the creativity at fullback from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson who continuously whip in delicious crosses, there has been nobody there to meet them and get their head on the end of them.

Karim Benzema instantly solves that problem.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

The 34-year-old has bags of experience while winning four Champions League titles in his Los Blanos career so far. Saturday's final against Liverpool will be his chance to make it a staggering five.

The Reds will dread the sight of him after his performance in Kyiv 2018 and will hope that history will not repeat itself.

The French international has scored a whopping 44 goals in 45 games this season and is the current favourite to win the Ballon D'or.

What would Benzema bring to Liverpool?

Benzema would bring a more direct approach to Anfield and could be key in helping Salah and Sadio Mane regain the chemistry they once had.

It is uncountable the number of times Liverpool have squandered chances this season. This could be solved by bringing in a lethal finisher such as Benzema, this dilemma would be instantly put to bed.

Although any deal would seem highly unlikely; the La Liga champion's contract expires at the end of next season, meaning he might relish a new challenge abroad.

Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has already sent waves of fear around the Premier League ahead of next season but Liverpool signing Benzema would send just as much concern to their competitors.

It is uncertain how much he would cost (if anything were to tempt his employer), however, if he did decide to pursue a new challenge then surely Real Madrid would respect his decision.

