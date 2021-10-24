Manchester United v Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Mason Greenwood

This weeks choice of a player to sign from Manchester United is Mason Greenwood. Would he be your choice?

Ahead of the today's crunch game between Manchester United and Liverpool. We take a look at Manchester United's Mason Greenwood and why he would be the player to sign from our rivals.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Bruno Fernandes and Donny Van Der Beek would be the only other two players that would have half a chance to be the answer to this.

Donny is just wasted at Manchester United and Bruno has the right attitude and ability to play under Jurgen Klopp.

Mason Greenwood is what would define the term natural striker.' Finshing chances is second nature to him. Something Liverpool don't have at no.9.

We have Mohamed Salah that scores for fun. After that we have Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota who all chip in goals but not a proper no.9.

The Manchester United bagsman would score 30+ in this Liverpool team. The amount of chances Jurgen Klopp's team creates is the complete opposite of what Greenwood gets at Man United.

Currently, Mason Greenwood is being played out of position on the right-wing. This is such a waste of what he is and could potentially ruin his development.

Another reason why Liverpool would be ideal for Greenwood is his development as a whole. Jurgen Klopp has developed these Liverpool players from class to world class.

Mason Greenwood with a better manager and coaching behind him would develop to one of the best strikers in the world. Who can argue that?