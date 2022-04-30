Skip to main content

Newcastle United Vs. Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Allan Saint-Maximin

Liverpool travel to Newcastle this lunchtime as they look to take over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Although Liverpool have a team full of world-class talent, which player from their opponent's side would you take?

My pick would be Allan Saint-Maximin. I am staying consistent with this take, as I encouraged The Reds to make this signing. The French winger has every bit of flare and ability the Liverpool attacking front needs.

Saint-Maximin

I see a lot of early Sadio Mane in Saint-Maximin, raw, fearless, and bags of potential. The development of the Senegalese forward under Jurgen Klopp and his coaches has been incredible. A similar development can be given to Saint-Maximin if he were to join The Reds. 

Before the arrival of Eddie Howe and a few signings, the pacey winger was Newcastle's main man, on several occasions winning them points single-handedly. 

The only criticism I can give Saint-Maximin is decision making, but again, that is developed under better managers. The proof is there with Sadio Mane. A shark in a pool at Southampton and came to Liverpool as a fish.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sadio Mane

Now, Mane is one of the deadliest animals in the sea and that is down to superior coaching at one of the world's biggest clubs. 

With all three of the original front three going into their finals stretches of their careers, Allan Saint-Maximin, along with Luis Diaz would be an ideal partnership for the future of this extraordinary Liverpool team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

James MIlner
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Premier League | Milner Recalled As Alexander-Arnold, Thiago & Salah Drop To Bench

By Neil Andrew8 minutes ago
St James' Park Newcastle
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Confirmed Teams | Lineups | Premier League | Salah & Alexander-Arnold Drop To Bench, Milner Starts

By Neil Andrew13 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Newcastle United v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Newcastle Preview And Injury Update

By Neil Andrew53 minutes ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 35 - April 30th to May 2nd | Huge Weekend In Title Race

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Villarreal
Quotes

'Hell' - Villarreal Man Reflects On Anfield Atmosphere

By Sam Jones1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Strong Predicted Reds Team Appears Online | Three Recalls Expected

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Kostas Tsimikas Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino, Tsimikas, Jones Update

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Bayern Munich
Articles

Report: Bundesliga Club Offer Liverpool Target Huge Deal To Fend Off Reds Interest

By Sam Jones1 hour ago