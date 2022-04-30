Newcastle United Vs. Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Allan Saint-Maximin

Liverpool travel to Newcastle this lunchtime as they look to take over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Although Liverpool have a team full of world-class talent, which player from their opponent's side would you take?

My pick would be Allan Saint-Maximin. I am staying consistent with this take, as I encouraged The Reds to make this signing. The French winger has every bit of flare and ability the Liverpool attacking front needs.

I see a lot of early Sadio Mane in Saint-Maximin, raw, fearless, and bags of potential. The development of the Senegalese forward under Jurgen Klopp and his coaches has been incredible. A similar development can be given to Saint-Maximin if he were to join The Reds.

Before the arrival of Eddie Howe and a few signings, the pacey winger was Newcastle's main man, on several occasions winning them points single-handedly.

The only criticism I can give Saint-Maximin is decision making, but again, that is developed under better managers. The proof is there with Sadio Mane. A shark in a pool at Southampton and came to Liverpool as a fish.

Now, Mane is one of the deadliest animals in the sea and that is down to superior coaching at one of the world's biggest clubs.

With all three of the original front three going into their finals stretches of their careers, Allan Saint-Maximin, along with Luis Diaz would be an ideal partnership for the future of this extraordinary Liverpool team.

