Opinion: Manchester City vs Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | Combined XI | Alisson Over Ederson? | João Cancelo In Front Of Andy Robbo?

Ahead of this weekend's heavyweight clash between Liverpool and league leaders Manchester City, Zubin took a punt at the near-impossible task of creating a (form-based) combined XI.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

This is close, but I'd say Alisson is the better shot-stopper so gets the nod here. Ederson, with his feet, is the best there is, but the Liverpool man is all but faultless with his hands. And let's not forget he's Brazil's first choice too!

Defence - Alexander Arnold; Aymeric Laporte; Virgil van Dijk; João Cancelo

Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back in the world. He proved his worth again on Tuesday night against Benfica with two Kevin de Bruyne-eque thirty yard forward passes, one of which carved open a helpless defence and picked out Luis Diaz who had an easy job in finding Sadio Mane for an easy tap in.

Laporte would complement Van Dijk on the left perfectly and has easily been one of the Premier League's top five defenders over the last five years.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Van Dijk is the best in his position, and perhaps even one of the best ever centre-backs to play the game. His calmness and distribution from deep is unmatched. A leader that walks into any football team on the planet.

Choosing Cancelo over Andrew Robertson was a tough call to make. I have gone with the Portuguese left-back because, this season, I think he has been the better of the two from a defensive standpoint. Statistically, he has made more interceptions and tackles than the Scotsman this campaign.

Midfield - Bernardo Silva; Fabinho; Kevin de Bruyne

Silva is a real goal threat from midfield and is a workhorse too - and he has a better injury record than Thiago. I love Thiago, but the non-bias side of me believes that Silva would be a better fit here given his attacking output and ability to carry the ball either on the overlap or while cutting inside. His ability on set pieces is an added advantage.

Fabinho is the first name on the Liverpool team sheet and is at the heart of everything brilliant about the Reds. He's also stepped up and added goals of late when Mohamed Salah and Mane were away representing their nations at the AFCON earlier this year.

IMAGO / News Images

De Bruyne is a no-brainer. He improves any team that he is a part of. His ability on the ball, distribution, and eye for goal are all elite. A team with him and Trent together - oooff!

Forwards - Mohamed Salah; Phil Foden; Diogo Jota

Salah has looked a tad short of confidence since Egypt missed out on the AFCON trophy and qualifying for the World Cup 2022. But he never fails to deliver in the big games; he thrives in them. Top scorer in the league this season. In the race for the Balon D'or.

Foden is perhaps a surprising pick. The reason is that he has the ability to drop deep and carry the ball through midfield and finish as well. This was another tricky choice given Roberto Firmino has made the 'false 9' position his own over the last few years.

Jota is a proper poacher with the ability to score with both his feet and head. No one has scored as many headers as he has since he signed for Liverpool. He walks right into any front three in the Premier League currently.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok