    Publish date:

    Liverpool v Brighton: Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas? Who you choosing?

    Author:
    , and

    Which left-back do you think Jurgen Klopp should pick in Liverpool's game at Anfield against Brighton?

    This week's match opinion piece is based on Liverpool's current left-back situation. With Andy Robertson a bit out of form, this could be the perfect opportunity for Kostas Tsimikas to come in.

    Andy Robertson
    Kostas Tsimikas

    Damon

    I'm surprised at Andy Robertson's form, especially when Liverpool are playing so well. Usually Robbo is a catalyst to Liverpool playing at this level.

    Is he tired? If he is then maybe Jurgen Klopp should give Kostas Tskinikas a run out against Brighton. Without offending Brighton, we can probably afford to make a decision like this in this game. 

    Andy Robertson, when on it, is the best left-back in the world. We want him to be on it for the rest of the season. 

    So to sacrifice him for this game to the benefit of the season as a whole, I'd be happy with that decision. 

    Answer: Kostas Tsimikas

    Charlie

    Kostas Tsimikas really impressed me when he's played this season. The Greek international looks like he has come out of his shell a lot more this season.

    There were even shouts for him to come into the starting 11 when Andy Robertson wasn't performing at his best.

    However, as much as I like Kostas, Robbo still has a lot to offer even if he isn't performing at his usual standards.

    His defensive ability is a lot better that Tsimikas and his energy is unmatched.

    Robbo is also a leader in the team, he is one of the more vocale players in the squad and with Kostas, we could miss that.

    Also, with Tsimikas playing against Preston, I think it's almost guaranteed that Jurgen Klopp will start Robbo on Saturday.

    Answer: Andy Robertson

    Neil

    I’m torn with this one.

    On one hand you have the left back who helped transform this team into serial winners.

    On the other hand you have a back up player who has been performing very well when given chances this season.

    My opinion and it may not be a popular one is Liverpool’s left side has not been functioning anywhere near as well as it has done in the past.

    Whilst defensively Robertson has done ok and Mane has in terms of goals scored, neither player are at their best in terms of their all round performances.

    Players know when players ahead of them are not performing as well as they should be and at some point Tsimikas needs to be picked ahead of him otherwise he will lose motivation.

    Mane was dropped against Manchester United in what I believe was a message he needs to improve.

    I think the same is needed for Robertson and hence I would play Tsimikas against Brighton.

    Do I think he will play?

    No, Jurgen will stick with Robbo 😂.

    Answer: Kostas Tsimikas

