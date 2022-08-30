Opponent Watch: A Look At Newcastle United's Last Match

Liverpool are playing Newcastle United at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night at 8pm. Let’s have a look at their last game and see if it can give us any indication for tomorrow’s match.

Next on the agenda for Jurgen Klopp’s side is a visit from Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday night with kick-off at 8pm. The visitors are yet to lose a game in the Premier League this season under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United's last game was at the weekend in the Premier League when they went to Molineux in the West Midlands to play Wolverhampton Wanderers.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Eddie Howe made two changes from Newcastle United's 3-3 draw with Manchester City, with Sean Longstaff replacing Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, and Chris Wood coming into the side in place of Callum Wilson.

Newcastle looked destined to lose this game throughout the match. They went behind before half-time after Ruben Neves fired them into the lead with a stunning strike from outside of the area.

IMAGO / PA Images

Wolves thought they had doubled their lead late on through Raul Jimenez when he poached past the goalkeeper after a determined run by Pedro Neto. VAR saved the Magpies when replays adjudged a foul in the build-up.

It wouldn't be until late on in the game when Allan Saint-Maximin fired his side level with an outrageous volley. This rescued a point for Newcastle United and kept their unbeaten start to the Premier League intact.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Magpies enjoyed a solid opening day win after they beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at St James' Park, but they haven't had much luck as for victories since then. They've drawn their subsequent three Premier League matches; 0-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion, 3-3 against Manchester City, and 1-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

